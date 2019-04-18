Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson among golfers to play in Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson during the afternoon foursome matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on Sept. 28, 2018, in Paris, France. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and several of the PGA Tour's other top golfers announced they will be in Detroit this summer for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Johnson is the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Fowler is the No. 10-ranked player. They both committed Thursday to playing in the event, which takes place June 25-30 at the Detroit Golf Club.

Some of the other big names competing in the event include Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Aaron Wise, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Charles Howel III, Si Woo Kim and Corey Conners.

"Our player field is beginning to take shape, and it is another exciting sign that the Rocket Mortgage Classic is right around the corner," said Jason Langwell, executive director of the tournament. "With some of the top-ranked players in the world, along with a host of recent major winners and FedExCup champions, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is going to be one of the summer’s most competitive events."

Fowler, one of the most popular golfers in the world, said he's excited to tee it up in the PGA Tour's first tournament played in Detroit.

"I can't wait to get to Detroit," Fowler said. "The city is known for being one of the country’s best sports towns with some of the most passionate fans around. The fans can expect to see some really good golf. I know there will be a huge turnout, which will be an incredible opportunity to showcase the great revitalization that is taking place in Detroit to thousands of fans."

Fowler is a five-time PGA Tour champion and has represented the United States in three straight Ryder Cups, two Presidents Cups and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field will include 156 golfers.

