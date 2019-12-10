UrSafe announces launch of personal safety app

DETROIT – UrSafe has announced the launch of a hands-free, voice-activated personal safety app.

The app is called URSafe and is designed to offer some level of protection during an emergency.

Users can call out their safe word, even if their phone is on the other side of the room and the app will dial 911 and start recording video.

The device will send the caller’s name to police and store the video on a designated person’s smartphone.

The company behind the app hopes ride-share companies, dating websites and the military embrace it.

The app launched Tuesday.