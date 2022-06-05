Experts weigh in on baby formula scams parents can be tricked by

Experts are diving into the scams that parents could be facing when looking for formula during the shortage.

Experts are urging parents to beware of baby formula scams as they circulate on the internet.

While Abbott has announced that specialty formula production has restarted at its Michigan plant in Sturgis, tech experts are still warning parents about online scams and not to trust everything on the internet.

“It doesn’t take much to take photos of baby formula and then post them online in order to lure people and trick them out of their money,” said Tech Expert Burton Kelso.

Kelso urges parents to check reviews, company history, keep track of shipping numbers and use a credit card over debit when making these purchases.

“Getting strange demands for gift cards for payment or even asking to be paid in cryptocurrency is definitely a sign that you need to leave that website,” said the tech expert.

While families might be desperate to find formula for their children, Dr. Kristin Sohl says it’s always best to consult with your pediatrician.

The doctor also stresses not to hoard supplies and to think about other families that could be in need.

“Really important thing to think about, so just buying what you need is a really hard thing and yet something that is really important,” said Sohl.

While being patient can be difficult, FDA has announced recently that more than 1 million cans of formula will be imported from Mexico to address the ongoing shortage. According to experts, parents can expect to see the shelves slowly being stocked up by July.

