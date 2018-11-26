Cloudy icon
Flooding causing road closures, traffic issues across Metro Detroit

Traffic map image on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The overnight rain has caused some flooding on roads across Metro Detroit.

  • EB I-96 is closed after Pinckney Rd. in Howell.
  • Both directions of M-39 is closed at Ford Rd. in Dearborn.
  • I-94 is closed in both directions at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

