Flooding causing road closures, traffic issues across Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The overnight rain has caused some flooding on roads across Metro Detroit.
- EB I-96 is closed after Pinckney Rd. in Howell.
- Both directions of M-39 is closed at Ford Rd. in Dearborn.
- I-94 is closed in both directions at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.
Here is the scene on 94 near Cecil in #Detroit. WB is closed. EB is under water but not closed (yet). This is the same area that was closed for a week or so last month. #Traffic #flooding. pic.twitter.com/WY5DBcdpF5— Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) August 12, 2021