Segments of I-75 to close in both directions as construction resumes in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – If you’ve driven on I-75 through Oakland County recently, your tires have felt the improvements of all the summer construction. But it’s time to buckle up for some more inconvenience.

Parts of I-75 will be closed in both directions, but the northbound lanes will be hit the hardest, shutting down from Eight Mile Road to Square Lake Road. The southbound lanes will close from I-696 to Eight Mile Road. The closures will begin Friday night.

Orange barrels already dot the shoulder of I-75, almost like a fuse leading to the bridges that will be demolished this weekend. The turnarounds and bridges at Meyers Road, Woodward Heights, John R Road and Harry Avenue in Oak Park will come down.

Up the freeway a few miles, traffic will also be shifted from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway. To do all that means shutting down all of I-75 in both directions for the entire weekend.

Detours will take drivers mostly on Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. When the freeway reopens at 5 a.m. Monday, it’ll be down to two lanes in each direction and likely stay that way for the rest of the year.