14 Mile Road closed under I-75 for bridge beam setting starting today

TROY, Mich. – Bridge beam setting requires the closure of 14 Mile Road under I-75 in Troy.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said closures will occur between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. The right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed both days to accommodate this work.

Posted detours use John R. Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road, and Rochester Road in both directions. Both directions of 14 Mile Road will reopen by 7 p.m. each evening.

In order to accommodate this work safely, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. The I-75 exits to 14 Mile Road will remain open, MDOT said.

