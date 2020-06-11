Maple Road to close for I-75 bridge work Friday

TROY, Mich. – Maple Road under I-75 will be closed Friday night for bridge work.

Maple Road will be closed in both directions beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and is expected to reopen by 9 a.m. Saturday as crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) work on the bridge above.

Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to Stephenson Highway, Big Beaver and John R. roads. Westbound Maple Road traffic will be directed to John R., Big Beaver and Rochester roads.

MDOT says I-75 traffic should not be impacted.

