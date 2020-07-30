24-year-old man carrying pistol without license arrested on Groesbeck Highway in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A 24-year-old Madison Heights man without a concealed pistol license was arrested Wednesday night in Warren after state troopers located a 9 mm pistol during a traffic stop, Michigan State Police said.

State police said troopers spotted the man driving recklessly in a Chrysler 300 at about 11:40 p.m. on Groesbeck Highway. During the traffic stop, open containers were found as well as the pistol with a 30-round magazine.

State police said the man then fought with troopers upon being arrested.

No injuries were reported.

The man was taken to Macomb County Jail and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resist and obstruct officer, reckless driving, no insurance and open toxicants pend pros review.