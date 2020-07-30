77ºF

Traffic

24-year-old man carrying pistol without license arrested on Groesbeck Highway in Warren

State police said troopers located 9 mm pistol with 30-round magazine during traffic stop

DeJanay Booth

Tags: Michigan State Police, Groesbeck Highway, Michigan, Warren, traffic stop, crime, Metro Detroit, Metro Detroit crime, pistol, Chrysler 300, arrests, news, local, Madison Heights, Macomb County
A 24-year-old Madison Heights man without a concealed pistol license was arrested on July 29, 2018, in Warren after state troopers located a gun during a traffic stop.
A 24-year-old Madison Heights man without a concealed pistol license was arrested on July 29, 2018, in Warren after state troopers located a gun during a traffic stop. (Michigan State Police)

WARREN, Mich. – A 24-year-old Madison Heights man without a concealed pistol license was arrested Wednesday night in Warren after state troopers located a 9 mm pistol during a traffic stop, Michigan State Police said.

State police said troopers spotted the man driving recklessly in a Chrysler 300 at about 11:40 p.m. on Groesbeck Highway. During the traffic stop, open containers were found as well as the pistol with a 30-round magazine.

State police said the man then fought with troopers upon being arrested.

No injuries were reported.

The man was taken to Macomb County Jail and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resist and obstruct officer, reckless driving, no insurance and open toxicants pend pros review.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.