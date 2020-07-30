Retired fire chief, mother of 4 killed in multiple-car crash in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A retired fire chief from Bedford Township and a mother of four from Lambertville died in a multiple-car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say at around 3 p.m. the retired fire chief, Ronald Whipple, 73, was driving a blue 2020 Chevrolet pick-up truck westbound on Sterns Road east of Secor Road when he traveled into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons and struck a 2009 Buick Lucerne.

The driver of the Buick, an 88-year-old man from Temperance, and his 84-year-old wife were transported to the hospital. The man is in critical condition and his wife is in stable condition, police said.

After striking the Buick, Whipple’s truck continued westbound and collided with a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan operated by 40-year-old Tiffany Kidd, of Lambertville, and her four children ages 12, 10 and 7-year-old twins.

Kidd was pronounced dead at the scene. Her four children were transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition, officials said.

Whipple’s truck then struck a third vehicle -- a gray 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan -- before coming to a stop on the south shoulder of Sterns Road, officials said.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 61-year-old man from Lambertville, was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police say Whipple was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials say it is unknown if excessive speed, alcohol or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.

