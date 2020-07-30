4 people shot on Canton Street in Detroit; victims in stable, critical condition

DETROIT – Four people injured, two stable and two critical, after a shooting Wednesday night in Detroit.

Detroit police said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of Canton Street. A preliminary investigation indicated that the four victims, three men and one woman, were outside when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside began firing shots.

Police said emergency personnel took three of the victims to a local hospital, whereas one victim was privately transported.

There is no known suspect as of early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.