4 people shot on Canton Street in Detroit; victims in stable, critical condition

Victims were outside when someone began shooting from unknown vehicle, police say

DeJanay Booth

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

DETROIT – Four people injured, two stable and two critical, after a shooting Wednesday night in Detroit.

Detroit police said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of Canton Street. A preliminary investigation indicated that the four victims, three men and one woman, were outside when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside began firing shots.

Police said emergency personnel took three of the victims to a local hospital, whereas one victim was privately transported.

There is no known suspect as of early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

