Gaylord man arrested for felony possession of firearm, other charges in Kalkaska Township

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers arrested a Gaylord man in Kalkaska Township early Wednesday morning for possession of a handgun and other charges.

The 39-year-old man, who is a convicted felon, was stopped at about 1:20 a.m. on US-131 near Sandy Pines Drive for defective equipment. During the traffic stop, troopers observed an open beer can and liquor bottle.

A handgun was recovered tucked under the driver seat, as well as numerous shotgun shells. Troopers said the driver submitted to sobriety and chemical tests. The chemical test was sent to the state police’s crime lab for analysis.

The driver was placed in Kalkaska County Jail and charged with possession of firearms by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, open intoxicants in a vehicle and unlawful use of a license plate.

A passenger, 37 of Thompsonville, was cited for open intoxicants in a vehicle.

Michigan State Police arrested a Gaylord man for possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges. (Michigan State Police)