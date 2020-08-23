Teens in stolen vehicle crash into pickup, semi trucks while evading Warren police

WARREN, Mich. – Seven people were rushed to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Warren on Sunday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., police reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Jeep speeding on Van Dyke Road near Eleven Mile Road when the Jeep failed to comply.

Police say the 16-year-old driver ignored the officer and sped up, driving through a red light. The teen then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pickup truck and a semi truck, officials said.

The jeep was occupied by four other teenagers. Officers reportedly had to use the jaws of life to get the teens out of the vehicle.

The 16-year-old driver is in critical condition, police said. The other four teens are expected to be OK.

Two occupants of the pickup truck were also hurt but are expected to be OK, officials said.

Police say the Jeep involved in the incident was stolen out of Sterling Heights sometime last week. Three handguns were reportedly recovered from the vehicle.

More News