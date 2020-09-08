37-year-old motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Lapeer County

ELBA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle in Lapeer County on Monday afternoon.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says at about 5:34 p.m. the motorcyclist, identified as Joshua Cook from Flint, collided with a vehicle while exiting a parking lot on Davison Road near Elba Road.

Cook reportedly turned the 1994 Yamaha out of a parking lot to enter Davison road and struck the driver’s side of a 2014 GMC Terrain that was driving westbound.

The collision ejected Cook from the motorcycle, which landed in the roadway. Officials say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Terrain entered a ditch following the collision. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Lapeer, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not injured.

Officials do not believe that excessive speed is a factor in the crash. The sheriff’s office is awaiting toxicology reports to determine if alcohol or drugs are involved.

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle in Lapeer County on Sept. 7, 2020. Photo provided by the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. (Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015 or jparks@lapeercounty.org.

