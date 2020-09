RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning at 27 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle did not stop after hitting the pedestrian. However, police do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.

The road was blocked to traffic while police investigated.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run needs to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.