Ohio woman arrested after Monroe County car crash kills 1, injures 3

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old driver is in police custody after allegedly crashing into a disabled vehicle in Bedford Township early Friday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says at about 2:10 a.m. a 23-year-old woman from Toledo, Ohio was driving a gray 2013 Honda Civic southbound on Telegraph Road when she struck a 2008 GMC Sierra that was disabled in the travel lane. The 31-year-old driver of the GMC, a man also from Toledo, Ohio, was reportedly waiting for assistance and had his hazard lights on when his vehicle was struck.

The man was transported to the hospital following the crash and listed in stable condition. Officials say he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the immobile GMC during the crash and was not wearing a seat belt.

Following the crash, the front seat passenger of the Honda Civic -- a 36-year-old woman from Toledo, Ohio -- was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Officials say she was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

A third passenger of the Honda Civic -- a 41-year-old woman from Toledo, Ohio -- was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. The woman was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, officials said.

The 23-year-old driver of the Honda Civic was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail. Police believe alcohol is a factor in Friday’s crash. The woman’s identity has not yet been released pending official charges. Officials did not say if she was injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.

