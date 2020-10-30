7-year-old Detroit girl shot in head by drive-by shooter dies

DETROIT – A 7-year-old girl who was shot by a drive-by shooter inside her Detroit home Wednesday night has died.

Reginae Williams was reportedly shot while sitting on the couch and watching TV in her home at 3999 Bedford Street, near Outer Drive and Mack Avenue, at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. An unknown suspect drove by and fired numerous shots into the home, striking the girl in the back of the head, police said.

Williams was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition on Wednesday night, then downgraded to grave condition by Thursday afternoon. Officials say the 7-year-old later died at the hospital.

A fundraiser has been established to assist the child’s family with burial costs. Click here to visit their Go Fund Me fundraiser.

The identity of the shooter(s) is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect’s vehicle is likely a dark blue or black older model of a Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury.

The suspect reportedly circled the area prior to the shooting. Police say the vehicle then fled the scene after the shooting, heading north on Bedford Street.

Detroit police shared a video of the wanted vehicle, though it is difficult to see due to the image quality. You can watch the video below.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

