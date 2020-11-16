Shooting victim’s vehicle blocks lane, causes crash on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT – Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched about 3:20 a.m. Monday to northbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) just north of 8 Mile Road after the report of a shooting in Detroit.

There had been a shooting that police believe happened on 7 Mile Road near the Southfield Freeway. The victim fled the area after being shot, entered northbound Southfield Freeway but came to a rest on the freeway, blocking the left northbound lane just north of 8 Mile Road.

Another vehicle that was not involved in the shooting rear-ended the shooting victim’s vehicle.

State police said the shooting victim fled the crash scene on foot and was located by Southfield police. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Both vehicles were towed due to the crash damage.

The freeway was shut down early Monday morning but has since reopened.