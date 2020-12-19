Vehicle crash causes power outage along Haggerty Road in Canton Township, police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said a vehicle crash in Canton Township Friday has caused a power outage along Haggerty Road between Palmer Road and Michigan Avenue.

Police said eight utility poles are down.

According to the Canton Public Safety, the fire department and DTE are on the scene. Traffic lights in the area may be impacted and drivers are advised to treat the intersections as a four-way stop.

“Use caution in the area and remain at least 20 feet from any downed wires. Please be patient as restoration will take some time,” read a notice from public safety.

