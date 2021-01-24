Westbound I-696 closed in Warren due to car fire

What appears to be a fiery crash has closed down westbound lanes on I-696 in Warren on Sunday evening.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews are responding to what appears to be a car crash and a vehicle on fire. See footage from the scene in the video players above and below.

Westbound I-696 lanes are closed between Mound and Dequindre roads as of 6 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, as delays are expected for some time.

No details about the apparent crash have been announced yet.

