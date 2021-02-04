Part of SB I-75 closed in Detroit through Thursday morning

DETROIT – Southbound lanes on I-75 will be closed on Detroit’s west side overnight Wednesday, Feb. 3 and into the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, officials say.

Southbound I-75 lanes between Seven Mile and E. McNichols roads will be closed through Thursday morning due to bridge repairs.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) say that is is unknown exactly what time the freeway will reopen. Thursday morning rush hour traffic may be affected by the closure.

