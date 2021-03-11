Woman in critical condition after car gets wedged under semi truck in Detroit

DETROIT – A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition Thursday after her vehicle became wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck in Detroit.

According to police, at about 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, an unidentified male was driving a Tesla sedan in an unknown direction in the area of Waterman and Fort streets when he allegedly drove through the intersection and crashed into a semi truck. The vehicle became lodged beneath the truck’s trailer.

A passenger in the Tesla -- an unidentified 21-year-old woman -- suffered from a head injury and was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Officials say the condition of the male driver is unknown at this time.

No additional details have been provided. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.

