Bridge work to close all I-75 lanes in Hazel Park for next 2 weekends

All lanes on I-75 from 8 Mile Road to I-696 will be closed for the next two weekend for bridge-related construction.

Officials say both directions on I-75 between 8 Mile Road and I-696 will close for the weekends of April 9 and April 16 to demolish the Browning Avenue pedestrian bridge, and to set bridge beams on the Shevlin Avenue vehicular bridge and Highland Avenue pedestrian bridge, weather permitting.

Weekend of April 9 closures

All I-75 lanes between 8 Mile Road and I-696 will close at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 9 and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 12.

The following I-75 ramps will begin closing at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 9:

All ramps to northbound I-75 from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road, and

All ramps to southbound I-75 from 14 Miles to 9 Mile roads.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-696, to southbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

Officials say that following the weekend closure, I-75 traffic between 8 Mile Road and I-696 will be shifted to the rebuilt northbound lanes. The northbound I-75 exit to 9 Mile and John R. roads will also be open by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 12.

Weekend of April 16 closures

All I-75 lanes between 8 Mile Road and I-696 will close at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 16 and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 19.

The following I-75 ramps will begin closing at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 16:

All ramps to northbound I-75 from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road, and

All ramps to southbound I-75 from 14 Miles to 9 Mile roads.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-696, to southbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

