DETROIT – The southbound side of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) is closed Monday morning near 7 Mile Road while Michigan State Police investigate a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened about 5 a.m. Monday near 7 Mile Road. The victim drove to an address in Detroit where they left the vehicle and went to Sinai-Grace Hospital to be treated for non-fatal wounds, police said.

The southbound side of the freeway was closed while police investigate.

