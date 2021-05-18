2 drivers hospitalized after man fleeing police crashes into other vehicle in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said two drivers were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crash in Roseville.

Authorities said one of the drivers was on the run from officers.

Heavy police presence was near 12 Mile and Hayes roads.

Authorities said the man was fleeing from Warren police, heading westbound on 12 Mile Road, before crashing into the other driver in Roseville.

The other driver is listed in critical condition. The man who police were chasing is expected to be OK.

Watch the full report in the video above.

