Section of NB Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township to close for guardrail replacement

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Northbound Orchard Lake Road between Long Lake Road and Indian Trail in West Bloomfield Township will be closed Thursday and Friday for guardrail replacement.

The closures will start at 8:30 a.m. and the road is expected to reopen at 4:30 p.m. each day. Southbound Orchard Lake Road will be open to traffic during the work.

The detour for northbound traffic is Long Lake Road to Middlebelt Road and then back to Orchard Lake Road.

More closures of northbound Orchard Lake Road will be announced in the future.