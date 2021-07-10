19 miles of I-75 in Metro Detroit closed this weekend for bridge work

I-75 closed this weekend from 8 Mile to Square Lake Road

A big traffic shutdown is taking place with 19 miles of Interstate 75 closing this weekend.

Both directions between Square Lake Road and Eight Mile Road are closed through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 12

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said it is working on demolishing the 11 Mile Road overpass and then work on assorted bridge repair throughout the 75 corridor that will be shut down.

Read: Stretch of eastbound I-94 reopens in Detroit, Dearborn after nearly 2-week closure due to flooding

Ad

Traffic will be detoured onto Woodward Avenue for the weekend.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west onto Eight Mile Road, then to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Square Lake Road and back to northbound I-75. Local traffic will have access to northbound I-75 at 14 Mile Road and “points north,” officials said.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound Square Lake Road, then to southbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Eight Mile Road and back to southbound I-75.

The closure is part of the ongoing Modernize 75 project, which is tackling major overhaul of the freeway that hasn’t been rebuilt since the 1960s.