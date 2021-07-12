Jackknifed semi truck closes parts of Southfield Freeway in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Some northbound and all southbound lanes are closed on Southfield Freeway in Dearborn Monday morning after a semi truck crashed through a median.

Officials say a semi truck went through a median wall on Southfield Freeway near Michigan Avenue on Monday. The truck reportedly jackknifed -- meaning the truck’s cab and trailer folded in on itself at the point where they connect.

Only the right lane of northbound Southfield Freeway is open as of 10:52 a.m. Monday. All southbound lanes of Southfield Freeway are closed at Michigan Avenue as of 11 a.m. Monday, officials said.

No additional details regarding the incident have been released at this time. It is still unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

