List of flooded highways, ramp closures, reopenings announced by MDOT today in Metro Detroit

A drain contributing to a flooded Lodge Freeway at Jefferson Avenue on July 16, 2021.

Here is a list of flooded highways, ramp closures and reopenings announced by MDOT on Friday in Metro Detroit.

Blockages and closures

The following locations have either been closed due to flooding or are blocked by water on the roadway, according to MDOT.

10:08 a.m.: NB M-39 at Plymouth Road -- left shoulder and left lane blocked.

10:58 a.m.: EB I-96 at Grand River Avenue -- Eastbound left and center lanes blocked due to water over roadway near Livernois Avenue.

11:56 a.m.: WB I-94 after Mt. Elliott Street -- All westbound lanes blocked due to water over roadway.

12:55 p.m.: I-94 CLOSURE -- Both directions of I-94 CLOSED from I-96 to I-75 due to flooding.

1:25 p.m.: WB I-94 at Rotunda Drive -- Westbound left lane and left shoulder blocked due to flooding.

1:30 p.m.: WB I-94 at I-96 -- Westbound I-94 ramp to I-96 east blocked due to flooding.

1:31 p.m.: EB I-94 at Schaefer Road -- Eastbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane blocked due to flooding.

2:33 p.m.: NB Lodge Freeway at Jefferson Avenue -- All northbound lanes CLOSED due to flooding.

3:46 p.m.: EB M-8 at I-75 -- All eastbound lanes CLOSED due to flooding.

Flooding cleared

MDOT reported that the flooding at these locations has been cleared.