Video shows major flooding, water flowing up from drain on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Lodge Freeway flooded at Jefferson Avenue

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Flooding in the northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway at Jefferson Avenue on July 16, 2021.
Flooding in the northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway at Jefferson Avenue on July 16, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Heavy rainfall has brought another round of flooding to freeways around Metro Detroit.

In the video at the bottom of this page, you can see the northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway completely flooded at Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

Weather forecast: More rain moves in; flood warning, advisory

The water appears to be very deep, and rain is still falling. On the side of the freeway, you can see even more water spilling up onto the freeway from a drain.

A drain contributing to a flooded Lodge Freeway at Jefferson Avenue on July 16, 2021. (WDIV)

The freeway is shut down, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

NB Lodge Freeway closed at Jefferson in Detroit due to flooding
