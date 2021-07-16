NB Lodge Freeway closed at Jefferson in Detroit due to flooding

DETROIT – The northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) are closed Friday in Downtown Detroit due to flooding.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes on M-10 are closed at Jefferson Avenue because of flooding as of 11:39 a.m. Friday.

See footage from the scene in the video above.

Officials say a driver was trapped in their vehicle on M-10 under the TCF Center, but has since been freed.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and avoid the area, as well as any roads with standing water.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Michigan’s Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16. A flood warning has been issued for Wayne County until 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Officials say between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far as of 10:08 a.m. Friday.

Flood concerns initially decreased after heavy rains did not hit the region Thursday afternoon as expected. However, a significant amount of rain is still forecasted to hit southeastern Michigan throughout the day Friday.

View: Live weather radar: Tracking more rain in SE Michigan

Both directions of I-94 in at M-10 are also closed Friday morning due to flooding. I-94 was hit particularly hard by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in June.