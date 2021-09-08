Partly Cloudy icon
Traffic

I-75 closing this weekend in Oakland County for overpass demolition

Closure starts Friday night, weather permitting

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

I-75 tanker fire closures impact local businesses
Both sides of I-75 in Oakland County will close this weekend for beam setting and overpass demolition work.

Both directions of I-75 to be closed between M-102 (Eight Mile Road) and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road). The weekend closure is needed to allow crews to safely demolish the Stephenson Highway and Bellaire pedestrian bridges above I-75 and set bridge beams on the 11 Mile Road overpass.

The weekend closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and ends by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The southbound lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, to accommodate traffic heading to Ford Field

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Traffic will be able to access northbound I-75 from 14 Mile Road and points north. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 12 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 9 Mile Road.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

