Ford, Canton Center roads partially closed in Canton while police investigate 2-car crash

Canton police investigate crash at intersection

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a Sept. 13, 2021, crash at Ford and Canton Center roads in Canton Township.
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have partially shut down the intersection of Ford and Canton Center roads in Canton Township while investigating a two-car crash.

The closure was announced at 8:16 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13). Eastbound Ford Road and southbound Canton Center Road will be closed until police finish the crash investigation.

Aerial video shows one car with front-end damage in the middle of the crosswalk, and the other is wrapped around a pole just off the roadway.

No additional information about the crash has been released.

A car involved in a Sept. 13, 2021, crash at Ford and Canton Center roads in Canton Township. (WDIV)
