Ford, Canton Center roads partially closed in Canton while police investigate 2-car crash

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have partially shut down the intersection of Ford and Canton Center roads in Canton Township while investigating a two-car crash.
The closure was announced at 8:16 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13). Eastbound Ford Road and southbound Canton Center Road will be closed until police finish the crash investigation.
Aerial video shows one car with front-end damage in the middle of the crosswalk, and the other is wrapped around a pole just off the roadway.
No additional information about the crash has been released.