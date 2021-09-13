Woman killed, man hurt in 2-car crash at Ford, Canton Center roads in Canton Township

The scene of a Sept. 13, 2021, crash at Ford and Canton Center roads in Canton Township.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was killed and a man was injured Monday in a two-car collision at Ford and Canton Center roads in Canton Township, police said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13), according to authorities.

Police said a silver BMW was heading west on Ford Road when it collided with a red Toyota in the intersection. The impact caused the BMW to strike a traffic signal pole, officials said.

The driver of the BMW, a 38-year-old Canton Township woman , was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials said the 46-year-old Canton Township man driving the Toyota was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody else was inside either car, authorities said.

Canton police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. They continue to investigate.

Eastbound Ford Road and southbound Canton Center Road were shut down after the crash. It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

A car involved in a Sept. 13, 2021, crash at Ford and Canton Center roads in Canton Township. (WDIV)