Bridge demolitions to close I-75 lanes in Detroit through weekend

DETROIT – Part of I-75 will close in Detroit through the weekend due to several bridge demolitions.

Both directions of I-75 are set to close from Springwells Street to Clark Street starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Entrance ramps to I-75 from Vernor Highway and the Ambassador Bridge will also be closed.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.

Officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge project announced the closure Thursday, saying the project requires the demolition of four road bridges in the area.

Here are the planned detours during the closure, as listed by officials:

Local traffic detours

Northbound I-75 traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at the northbound I-75/Springwells Street exit ramp, continue south on Springwells Street, east on Fort Street, north on Clark Street, then rejoin northbound I-75 via the northbound I-75 on-ramp.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at the Clark Street I-75 exit tamp, continue north on Clark street, west on Vernor Highway, south on Junction, west on Fort Street to access I-75 southbound.

Major through-traffic:

Northbound I-75 major-through-traffic will be detoured around the project via northbound I-275 to eastbound I-96 for the northbound motorists.

Southbound I-75 major-through-traffic will be detoured around the project via westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 for the southbound motorists.

Ambassador bridge traffic:

Traffic exiting the Ambassador Bridge toll plaza will be directed to take I-96 westbound, and then will take exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, head west on Michigan Avenue, south on the I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street, south on the I-75 Service Drive, then will rejoin southbound I-75 via the Springwells Street on-ramp.

Vernor Highway on-ramp traffic:

Traffic from the southbound I-75 Service Drive will be detoured to continue on the southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street, south on the I-75 Service Drive, then will rejoin the southbound I-75 freeway via the Springwells Street on-ramp.

