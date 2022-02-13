Live Updates: Snow causes multiple crashes, freeway closures in Metro Detroit

Multiple freeways are closed in Metro Detroit as heavy snow squalls move through the area on Super Bowl Sunday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Metro Detroit through the evening, with 2-4 inches possible. It’s a big, fluffy snow falling.

Multiple freeways are closed due to crashes:

Eastbound I-696 is closed at I-275 in Farmington Hills and at Van Dyke in Warren

Westbound I-696 is closed at Hoover Road near Warren

Southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) is closed at Wyoming in Detroit

Eastbound I-96 Express is closed after M-39

M-39 (Southfield Freeway) ramps to I-96 are closed

or just stay home.

