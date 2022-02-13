19º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Live Updates: Snow causes multiple crashes, freeway closures in Metro Detroit

2-4 inches of snow expected

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Multiple freeways are closed in Metro Detroit as heavy snow squalls move through the area on Super Bowl Sunday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Metro Detroit through the evening, with 2-4 inches possible. It’s a big, fluffy snow falling.

Multiple freeways are closed due to crashes:

  • Eastbound I-696 is closed at I-275 in Farmington Hills and at Van Dyke in Warren
  • Westbound I-696 is closed at Hoover Road near Warren
  • Southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) is closed at Wyoming in Detroit
  • Eastbound I-96 Express is closed after M-39
  • M-39 (Southfield Freeway) ramps to I-96 are closed

Check the live traffic map right here before you head out -- or just stay home.

Follow live updates from MDOT below:

