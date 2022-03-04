I-75 closing in Oakland County this weekend for bridge demolition

Both sides of I-75 will shut down in Oakland County this weekend as crews work to demolish a bridge.

The freeway will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to complete demolition of the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues. In addition, 13 Mile Road will close between Stephenson Highway and Agnello Drive to allow crews to safely remove the bridge that carries northbound I-75 over 13 Mile Road. A detour will be posted.

The freeway closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday, March 4, and will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, March 7. Prior to the freeway closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

Ad

Previous: I-75 construction resumes in Oakland County: What to know