Road construction in Macomb County: Timelines, traffic impact and more

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Officials have released a list of current and upcoming traffic projects in Macomb County.
Macomb County Department of Roads (MDCR) said that all the dates below are estimates and could change.
Upcoming and current traffic projects
Mound Road in Sterling Heights and Warren
- Location: I-696 to M-59
- Traffic: Traffic and business access will remain open throughout the duration of the project. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes when possible.
- Duration: August 2021 – 2024
- Description: Road reconstruction. Work is part of the Innovate Mound project.
Harper Avenue Bridge in Clinton Township
- Location: Over the Clinton River Spillway
- Traffic: Harper Avenue is closed to thru traffic north of Wellington Crescent and south of Crocker Boulevard. Please follow posted detour.
- Duration: August 2021 – Early April 2022
- Description: Bridge rehabilitation.
New Haven Road Bridge in Lenox Township
- Location: Over East Branch Coon Creek
- Traffic: New Haven Road will be closed to thru traffic from Omo Road to 28 Mile Road. A detour will be posted. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
- Duration: March 9, 2022 – July 2022
- Description: Bridge replacement and approach work.
33 Mile Road Bridge in Armada Township
- Location: Over East Branch Coon Creek
- Traffic: 33 Mile Road will be closed to thru traffic from North Avenue to Omo Road. A detour will be posted. Drivers should seek alternate routes when possible.
- Duration: March 14, 2022 – May 2022
- Description: Bridge superstructure replacement and approach work. Work is part of the MDOT Bridge Bundle Program.
31 Mile Road Bridge in Ray Township
- Location: Over Tupper Brook Drain
- Traffic: 31 Mile Road will be closed to thru traffic from Hartway Road to North Avenue. A detour will be posted. Drivers should seek alternate routes when possible.
- Duration: May 16, 2022 – July 2022
- Description: Bridge superstructure replacement and approach work. Work is part of the MDOT Bridge Bundle Program.
26 Mile Road Bridge in Macomb Township and Ray Township
- Location: over North Branch Clinton River
- Traffic: Starting April 25, 26 Mile Road will be closed to thru traffic from Broughton Road to Ray Center Road. A detour will be posted. Drivers should seek alternate routes when possible.
- Duration: July 25, 2022 – October 2022
- Description: Bridge superstructure replacement and approach work. Work is part of the MDOT Bridge Bundle Program.
Also worth noting, on April 8, 2022, all weight restrictions are lifted on all Macomb County roads.