Some northbound lanes of I-75 closed at Schaefer in Wayne County due to crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The northbound lanes of I-75 at Schaefer in Wayne County are closed due to a crash, according to MDOT.

The incident was reported at 5:31 p.m. on Wednesday (April 13). At 7:17 p.m. MDOT provided an update saying that only the center lane, right lane and right shoulder were blocked.

UPDATE: Crash on NB I-75

Location: NB I-75 at Schaefer

Lanes Blocked: Center Lane, Right Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne@Modernize75 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 13, 2022

