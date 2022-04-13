Some northbound lanes of I-75 closed at Schaefer in Wayne County due to crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The northbound lanes of I-75 at Schaefer in Wayne County are closed due to a crash, according to MDOT.
The incident was reported at 5:31 p.m. on Wednesday (April 13). At 7:17 p.m. MDOT provided an update saying that only the center lane, right lane and right shoulder were blocked.
UPDATE: Crash on NB I-75— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 13, 2022
Location: NB I-75 at Schaefer
Lanes Blocked: Center Lane, Right Lane, Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne@Modernize75
