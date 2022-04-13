61º

Some northbound lanes of I-75 closed at Schaefer in Wayne County due to crash

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The northbound lanes of I-75 at Schaefer in Wayne County are closed due to a crash, according to MDOT.

The incident was reported at 5:31 p.m. on Wednesday (April 13). At 7:17 p.m. MDOT provided an update saying that only the center lane, right lane and right shoulder were blocked.

