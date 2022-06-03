Expect delays: Here’s a list of construction happening this weekend in Metro Detroit

It’s going to be a long summer as Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is saying Metro Detroit will see the most road construction ever this summer.

This weekend, June 3-6, 2022, is no exception. Below is a list of all major construction happening/starting this weekend, where you might get caught in some backups.

I-75:

Wayne - NB I-75, I-94 to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB I-75, 8 Mile/M-102 to McNichols, 3 lanes open, Sun 5am-5pm.

Wayne - NB I-75, Caniff to M-8/Davison, 3 lanes open, right lane closed, Mon-Fri 7am-3pm.

Wayne - SB I-75/Gratiot Conn RAMP CLOSED to SB I-375, Mon-Tue 5am-3pm.

Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Mon-Fri 7am-3pm.

I-94:

Macomb – EB/WB I-94 at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Sat 7am-midnight.

Macomb - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to WB M-59, Sat 7am-late June.

Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Mon 7am-late June.

I-275:

Wayne - SB I-275 CLOSED M-14 to I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl all on/off ramps.

Wayne - NB I-275 CLOSED at Van Born, north of Ecorse, Sat 6am-8am.

Wayne - NB I-275, I-94 to M-14, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

Wayne - SB I-275 RAM CLOSED to WB M-14, Sun 7pm-late June.

I-375:

Wayne - SB I-375 CLOSED, I-75 to Jefferson, Mon 5am-Fri 3pm.

Wayne - NB I-375, Jefferson to I-75, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 5am-Fri 3pm.

I-696:

Oakland - WB I-696 Greenfield Rd to Lasher, 1-2 LANES OPEN, Sat 6am-7pm.

Oakland - WB I-696, Greenfield to Southfield, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-7pm.

Oakland - WB I-696, Dequindre to Coolidge, 3 lanes open, left lane closure, Sun 6am-2pm.

Oakland - WB Coolidge RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat-Sun, 6am-7pm.

Oakland - WB Greenfield RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat-Sun 6am-7pm.

M-1 (Woodward):

Oakland - NB/SB M-1 CLOSED at Lincoln Dr, between 10 Mile-11 Mile, Sat 6:30-6:40 am.

M-5 (Grand River):

Oakland - EB/WB Grand River CLOSED, Grove St to Farmington Rd, Fri 2pm-Sun 9pm.

M-8 (Davison):

Wayne – WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to NB/SB I-75, daily M-F 6am-5pm.

M-14/I-96:

Wayne – EB/WB M-14/I-96 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-275, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am. (THE RAMPS WILL RECLOSE Mon 7AM, 6/13 THRU September.)

M-39 (Southfield):

Wayne - NB M-39 CLOSED, US-12/Michigan to McNichols (6 Mile) Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

M-53 (Van Dyke):

Macomb - NB M-53, 12 Mile to Civic Center, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 4pm-Tue 4pm.

M-59: