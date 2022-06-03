76º

Expect delays: Here’s a list of construction happening this weekend in Metro Detroit

What to know before you hit the road this weekend if you want to avoid some traffic

Morgan Russ, Digital News Intern

It’s going to be a long summer as Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is saying Metro Detroit will see the most road construction ever this summer.

This weekend, June 3-6, 2022, is no exception. Below is a list of all major construction happening/starting this weekend, where you might get caught in some backups.

I-75:

  • Wayne - NB I-75, I-94 to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
  • Wayne - SB I-75, 8 Mile/M-102 to McNichols, 3 lanes open, Sun 5am-5pm.
  • Wayne - NB I-75, Caniff to M-8/Davison, 3 lanes open, right lane closed, Mon-Fri 7am-3pm.
  • Wayne - SB I-75/Gratiot Conn RAMP CLOSED to SB I-375, Mon-Tue 5am-3pm.
  • Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Mon-Fri 7am-3pm.

I-94:

  • Macomb – EB/WB I-94 at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Sat 7am-midnight.
  • Macomb - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to WB M-59, Sat 7am-late June.
  • Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Mon 7am-late June.

I-275:

  • Wayne - SB I-275 CLOSED M-14 to I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl all on/off ramps.
  • Wayne - NB I-275 CLOSED at Van Born, north of Ecorse, Sat 6am-8am.
  • Wayne - NB I-275, I-94 to M-14, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.
  • Wayne - SB I-275 RAM CLOSED to WB M-14, Sun 7pm-late June.

I-375:

  • Wayne - SB I-375 CLOSED, I-75 to Jefferson, Mon 5am-Fri 3pm.
  • Wayne - NB I-375, Jefferson to I-75, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 5am-Fri 3pm.

I-696:

  • Oakland - WB I-696 Greenfield Rd to Lasher, 1-2 LANES OPEN, Sat 6am-7pm.
  • Oakland - WB I-696, Greenfield to Southfield, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-7pm.
  • Oakland - WB I-696, Dequindre to Coolidge, 3 lanes open, left lane closure, Sun 6am-2pm.
  • Oakland - WB Coolidge RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat-Sun, 6am-7pm.
  • Oakland - WB Greenfield RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat-Sun 6am-7pm.

M-1 (Woodward):

  • Oakland - NB/SB M-1 CLOSED at Lincoln Dr, between 10 Mile-11 Mile, Sat 6:30-6:40 am.

M-5 (Grand River):

  • Oakland - EB/WB Grand River CLOSED, Grove St to Farmington Rd, Fri 2pm-Sun 9pm.

M-8 (Davison):

  • Wayne – WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to NB/SB I-75, daily M-F 6am-5pm.

M-14/I-96:

  • Wayne – EB/WB M-14/I-96 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-275, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am. (THE RAMPS WILL RECLOSE Mon 7AM, 6/13 THRU September.)

M-39 (Southfield):

  • Wayne - NB M-39 CLOSED, US-12/Michigan to McNichols (6 Mile) Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

M-53 (Van Dyke):

  • Macomb - NB M-53, 12 Mile to Civic Center, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 4pm-Tue 4pm.

M-59:

  • Macomb - EB/WB M-59 CLOSED at Lakeside Dr, intermittently closed, Sat-Sun 6am-10am.
  • Macomb - WB M-59 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 7am-late June.
  • Oakland - EB M-59, Woodward to Saginaw, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-Tue 11pm.

