Major overhaul of Ford Road in Canton Township to start in 2024: Here’s the plan

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – If you’ve ever driven down Ford Road in Canton Township, perhaps heading to Ikea to pick up a new table, you’ve probably noticed -- it’s incredibly busy.

There are dozens of businesses lining the road, strip malls, major retailers, restaurants and other things, with driveways dotting the outer edge, especially between Haggerty Road and Lilly Road. Good luck trying to make a left turn out of Buffalo Wild Wings.

But relief may be on the way for drivers.

A newly announced project that is slated to begin in 2024 would include a rebuild of Ford Road between Sheldon Road and I-275 (about 2.27 miles) -- with the biggest change being the elimination of left turns. It would turn Ford Road in this stretch into a boulevard.

Eastbound and westbound M-153 (Ford Road) traffic will be separated by a boulevard with at least two through lanes in each direction

The center turn lane will be eliminated and crossovers will be added. There will be NO LEFT TURNS ALLOWED.

Several dedicated passenger vehicle/truck turnarounds will be added

Traffic signals will be added

Continuous ADA-certified sidewalks will be constructed on both sides of the road.

The M-153 (Ford Road)/Haggerty Road intersection will be rebuilt with boulevards in all directions. The north side of the intersection will have a narrower boulevard to provide additional room for large commercial vehicles to turn.

Lighting and signals will be upgraded along with new signals added. Utility work includes drainage improvements for storm water and watermain work.

Projected Ford Road layout. (MDOT)

Why is Ford Road being rebuilt this way?

Here’s what MDOT said: Crashes at several intersections on Ford Road exceed the Michigan average by as much as 186% in some cases. During peak driving times, this heavily travelled road registers some 40,000+ vehicles, entering and exiting businesses along the corridor. All of this activity creates potential conflict points that lead to crashes and significant travel delays. Highlights of analyzed data for the three-year period from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2019, at several intersections, roadway segments and ramps can be seen in the chart. Reconstruction of Ford Road will remedy these issues through a roadway design that will increase safety and traffic flow.

How is this being funded?

Funding is being provided by the Federal Highway Administration, Michigan Department of Transportation and Wayne County. In addition, Canton Twp. residents approved a road millage in 2018 to partially fund construction and maintenance on M-153 (Ford Road).

Will businesses stay open during construction?

Yes, access will be maintained to all businesses through the parking lots and along M-153 (Ford Road). Click here to view parking lot access.

Proposed schedule

2024: Haggerty Road construction and temporary widening along M-153 (Ford Road)

2025: M-153 (Ford Road) construction

Here’s a look at the proposed detours during construction.

Proposed intersections

Boulevard Design Features

Boulevard Design Features (MDOT)

M-153 (Ford Road) & Haggarty Road Intersection

M-153 (Ford Road) & Haggarty Road Intersection (MDOT)

M-153 (Ford Road) & Lilley Intersection

M-153 (Ford Road) & Lilley Intersection (MDOT)

M-153 (Ford Road) & Sheldon Intersection

M-153 (Ford Road) & Sheldon Intersection (MDOT)

M-153 (Ford Road) Dual Lane Crossover