Expect reduced lanes on NB I-75 at Dix Highway in Lincoln Park as crews complete bridge repairs

Reduced lanes will last for 2 months

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Northbound I-75 will only have one lane open at Dix Highway in Lincoln Park for the next three weeks for bridge repairs.

When the repair work is completed, two lanes will be open for around a month for cure time and additional repairs.

There are no lane closures planned for Dix Highway under I-75 and the ramps to and from Dix Highway should remain open.

Officials recommend M-85 as a possible alternate route.

