I-94 in Detroit closed for 7 days as crews install new Second Avenue Bridge: View detour map here

Crews working on the Second Avenue Bridge on July 22, 2022.

DETROIT – Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway are closed for seven days starting Friday morning.

Crews will be moving the Second Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit. I-94 closed at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 22. The bridge move will require closing both directions of I-94 between I-75 and M-10 (Lodge Freeway) for seven days.

During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street (just west of Warren Avenue) to Chrysler Drive, while all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott Street to Trumbull Avenue.

Here is the detour map

I-94 closure for bridge move. (MDOT)

This is Michigan’s first network-tied arch bridge

Second Avenue Bridge (MDOT)

The new Second Avenue structure will be the first network-tied arch bridge built in Michigan.

The Second Avenue bridge was originally built in 1954 and has never been replaced.

Crews working on the Second Avenue Bridge on July 22, 2022. (WDIV)

Network refers to the cables that are crossed from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure. The design makes it so a center pier isn’t necessary, which will accommodate the future I-94/M-10 interchange.

The skeleton of the bridge was built off-site at the Wayne State University Palmer parking lot. While the skeleton was built, crews worked on-site building the bridge foundation and abutment walls along the I-94 freeway.

Crews working on the Second Avenue Bridge on July 22, 2022. (WDIV)

Crews will use self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) to move the skeleton of the bridge across the freeway. The skeleton will be secured into the new bridge supports on each side of I-94. The skeleton weighs 1,100 tons.

After the bridge has been moved, a new driving surface will be built on the skeleton of the bridge. There will be additional closures before the bridge opens to traffic.

The Second Avenue bridge is expected to reopen to traffic this fall. Click here to learn more.

