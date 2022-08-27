2 killed in early morning crash involving 6 vehicles on EB I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – Six vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit on Saturday morning that left two people dead.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center median barrier and was rear-ended by a Kia at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.

The Kia stopped on the right shoulder and the Fusion stopped sideways, blocking the left lane of I-94. Two people inside the Fusion stepped outside of the car.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger stopped at the crash scene to help. The driver of a Jeep Liberty was in the left lane and struck the two people who were outside of the Fusion before stopping against the vehicle.

The driver of a black Kia SUV sideswiped the Fusion and the Charger, stopping against the median wall. The Charger was rear-ended by the driver of a GMC SUV.

Police said the driver of the Jeep showed “signs of impairment” and was arrested. The driver of the Kia was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The occupants of the Fusion, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

