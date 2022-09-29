Most roads reopen in Warren following train car derailment -- except Stephens Road

WARREN, Mich. – Most roads near where several train cars derailed Thursday morning in southeast Warren have reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon.
Schoenherr Road and 10 Mile Road are both open to traffic as of Thursday afternoon in southeast Warren after closing due to a train car derailment. Officials confirm that 16 of about 150 train cars derailed in the area of Stephens and Schoenherr roads at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Nearby roads were closed as about 134 train cars remained on the rail, and as authorities investigated the incident.
The following roads are now open to traffic:
- 10 Mile Road between Groesbeck Highway and Schoenherr Road
- Schoenherr Road between 10 Mile Road and Stephens Road
Stephens Road remains closed to traffic as of Thursday afternoon.
It is currently unclear what caused the train cars to derail Thursday.
Multiple train cars that derailed are reportedly tankers carrying liquid chlorine and unrefined alcohol. No leak has been found yet, officials said, so there is no known danger to the public at this time.
Warren police say there are no injuries from the derailment.
