Nearly 20 train cars derail in southeast Warren, police say

WARREN, Mich. – Several train cars derailed Thursday morning on the southeast side of Warren.

Police told Local 4 that at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, about 20 train cars derailed in the area of Schoenherr and Stephens roads. It has since been confirmed that 16 train cars derailed. There were about 134 train cars still on the rail as of Thursday morning.

It is currently unclear what led to the derailment.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said in a Facebook post that three of the train cars that derailed were tanker cars containing liquid chlorine and unrefined alcohol, but that no leak has been detected. Fouts says there is “no threat to public safety.”

Fouts did say that the train tracks are destroyed where the train cars derailed. Several train cars are reportedly “stacked up” on the tracks approximately between Bunert and Hoover roads.

Stephens Road is blocked west of Schoenherr Road for the time being. Mayor Fouts is asking drivers to avoid traveling on 10 Mile Road, Groesbeck Highway and Stephens Road.

Police say no injuries occurred during the derailment.

More: Photos: Several train cars derail in southeast Warren, disrupt traffic

After closing Thursday morning, the following roads are now open to traffic as of Thursday afternoon:

10 Mile Road between Groesbeck Highway and Schoenherr Road

Schoenherr Road between 10 Mile Road and Stephens Road

Stephens Road remains closed to traffic as of Thursday afternoon.

“Thankfully, we do not have any injuries or any major environmental concerns as a result of this train derailment,” said Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer. “We are encouraging the public to avoid the area so that crews can work to clear the derailment as fast as possible. We will continue to keep the public advised of any new information related to this incident.”

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Other news: I-94 closed in Detroit through Tuesday for Second Avenue Bridge work: What to know