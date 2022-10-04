Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know

If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts.

Here’s the info from MDOT:

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to and from 11 Mile Road. In addition, the southbound service drive will close from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.

The closures are needed to allow the City of Royal Oak to install a new water main under the southbound service drive and will remain in place until Sept. 1, 2023.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and ending by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, the southbound I-75 exit to eastbound and westbound I-696 will be closed. The closure is needed to allow crews to prep the area for retaining wall construction.

In addition, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Lincoln Avenue to I-696. At 5 a.m. Monday, the two-lane ramp will have a single-lane closed until late February 2023. During the single-lane closure, access will be maintained to eastbound and westbound I-696.

By 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, both directions of 12 Mile Road under I-75 will reopen. In addition, crews will reopen the southbound I-75 exit ramp and the 12 Mile Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75. The northbound I-75 ramps to and from 12 Mile Road are expected to reopen in mid-November.

In late February 2023, 12 Mile Road will be closed under I-75, along with the southbound ramps, to allow for the building of the southbound I-75 bridge over 12 Mile Road.

Related: $275M project to rebuild portion of I-696 in Oakland County ramps up: What to know