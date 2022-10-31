EB I-696 closed in Oakland County due to crash

Part of I-696 in Oakland County is closed Monday morning due to a car crash.
As of 6:59 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, all lanes of eastbound I-696 are closed at Greenfield Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway is reportedly closed due to a crash.
Details about the crash have not yet been provided.
Drivers can reenter eastbound I-696 after Greenfield Road, officials said.
