EB I-696 closed in Oakland County due to crash

Part of I-696 in Oakland County is closed Monday morning due to a car crash.

As of 6:59 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, all lanes of eastbound I-696 are closed at Greenfield Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway is reportedly closed due to a crash.

Details about the crash have not yet been provided.

Drivers can reenter eastbound I-696 after Greenfield Road, officials said.

View our real-time traffic map here.