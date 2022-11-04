What to know about 3 major freeway closures this weekend on I-94 and I-75 in Metro Detroit

There are several closures happening this weekend that you need to know about if you’re driving in Metro Detroit.
Construction work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Westbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to remove an existing traffic shift starting Friday (Nov. 4) night.
Starting at 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7), the two-lane southbound I-75 ramp to I-696 will have one lane closed until late February 2023.
What to know about the I-94 closure
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass above I-94 this weekend, if the weather permits.
Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
The new Grand River Avenue overpass will replace the original structure built in 1952. All work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.
What to know about the I-75 closures
Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 4). Before the closure, crews will start closing ramps at 7 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.
During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic. Northbound I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75. One lane of southbound I-75 will reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 6).
Two lanes of southbound I-75, and all associated ramps, will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7).
Southbound I-75 ramp to I-696 will have one lane closed until late February
During the single-lane closure, access will be maintained to eastbound and westbound I-696. By mid-November, crews will open three lanes of I-75 in both directions between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and M-59 and reopen the ramps from I-696 to northbound I-75.
