2 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: What to know

We’re not done with orange barrel season just yet.

If you’re planning to be out and about this weekend, there are some big closures you should be aware of before hitting the road.

🚧 I-696 🚧

MDOT will be closing a section of westbound I-696 this weekend. The work is part of the preparation work for the rebuilding project to take place in 2023-2024.

Crews will close westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend.

The work is part of the preparation for the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. Crews will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024.

Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96.

The closure begins Friday (Nov. 11) at 8 p.m. and ends Monday (Nov. 14) at 5 a.m.

🚧 I-94 🚧

MDOT crews will be setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River overpass above I-94 this weekend, if the weather cooperates.

The work requires the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 11). Westbound I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). The work was scheduled to begin last weekend, but high winds caused MDOT to postpone the project.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The new Grand River Avenue overpass will replace the original structure built in 1952. All work on the $14.6 million investment is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.

View: The live traffic map