I-94 to close in Detroit Friday through Tuesday for bridge work

DETROIT – A busy stretch of I-94 in Detroit will close for the weekend due to bridge work.

Both directions of I-94 will close between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Then, from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the freeway closure will expand, affecting I-94 between I-75 and I-96.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the closure will shift back, affecting eastbound and westbound I-94 between I-75 and M-10. The freeway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-75, then to westbound I-96 and back to westbound I-94. Entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott to John R streets.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-96, to northbound I-75 and then back to eastbound I-94. Entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street to M-10.

All ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say drivers on northbound and southbound M-10 will have access to I-94 “during daylight hours” on both Friday and Monday.

Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation will be working on bridges on Second Avenue and Grand River Avenue during the freeway closure.

